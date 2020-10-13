Max Ehrich Will Drop Single About His Relationship With Demi Lovato (Reports)

Max Ehrich is ready to sing his heart out. After he and Demi Lovato called off their engagement last month, the 29-year-old actor is reportedly dropping a single about their relationship, TMZ reports.

Sources told the outlet that the song is about the night he met Demi, detailing his fears about falling in love so quickly and being unable to sleep because of his strong feelings. Max’s new single will reportedly be released on Friday, with a music video to accompany it.

Over the weekend, Max was spotted sitting alone on the sand at a Malibu beach, reportedly the same location where he popped the question to Demi.

Demi has also released music post-breakup, dropping the powerful ballad “Still Have Me” on her Instagram.

“I’m a mess and I’m still broken / But I’m finding my way back / And it feels like someone’s stolen / All the light I ever had,” she sings. “Like the world disappeared / And I’m laying right here / While the silence is piercing / And it hurts to breathe.”

An insider opened up to People about Demi’s split from Max, saying, “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

The breakup news came just two months after their engagement, and roughly six months after they were first linked. Their romance escalated fast in quarantine, and by May, Demi and Max made things public with a PDA-filled cameo in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” music video.

Two months later, Max proposed to Demi on the beach. At the time, the Disney Channel alum gushed over their big step, writing on Instagram, “I knew I loved you the moment I met you…It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.”

She continued, “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself.”

While Demi and Max weren’t shy about their love on social media, their engagement wasn’t without controversy. Early last month, unverified tweets and social media comments allegedly made by Max in the past began circulating online.

They appeared to show him gushing over other female celebrities – and one alleged tweet made a comparison between Demi and Selena Gomez, arguing the “Rare” singer was, quote, “Prettier.”

At the time, Demi slammed the screenshots as “fake” and “doctored,” writing, “It’s really sad when people fake images to put women against each other…If women have conflict that’s between them not you.”

A source told E! News after the controversy, “She is head over heels for Max and doesn’t want to be heartbroken. She truly cares about max and wants to think his intentions are genuine.”

Following the split, Max took to his Instagram story with a not-so-subtle message, seemingly claiming he didn’t know his and Demi’s engagement was over until he saw it in the media.

“Imagine finding out to [sic] the status of your relationship through a tabloid,” the soap opera star wrote. “While your [sic] in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a Pastor in a Christian Church whose intention of the film is to help people.”

However, a source told People on Saturday that Demi made sure Max was “aware” things were over between them before the news went public.

Max has since gotten more vocal about his side of the story, accusing Demi of using him for a PR stunt. “I was in love. The whole world should f**king know it. I thought I found the real deal, now I found out that I was used,” he said in an Instagram Live.

He went on to reference Demi’s new song, adding, “I hope the song is number one, because you know what, if that’s what someone wants in the material world, here you go, you have it. I hope this makes you happy. Enjoy. You just lost someone who loved you fully, completely, infinitely, for everything.”

