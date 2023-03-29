Demi Lovato Honors Boyfriend Jutes With Loving Birthday Tribute: ‘You’re A Literal Dream Come True’

Demi Lovato is in love and celebrating!

The music superstar honored her boyfriend, Jutes, on his 32nd birthday with a loving Instagram tribute on Tuesday.

“My sweet angel – it’s officially your birthday!!! I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate you because I couldn’t be more in love with your gorgeous, funny, sexy, talented self,” they wrote.

“I’ve waited my whole life to find you and I can’t wait to celebrate so many more birthdays together.. you’re a literal dream come true and I’m so grateful to call you mine. Have the best birthday my love.. you deserve it, the world, and more!!!! Here’s to many more 🥰🥰🖤🖤🎂🎂💫💫 I LOVE YOU 😘😘😘,” she added.

The singer’s post was a series of photos of her and Jutes’ happy moments with each other at home and on vacation.

The musician took to his own Instagram page to celebrate his special day and reflected on how far he’s come, writing, “My birthday used to stress me tf out cuz i never felt like i was accomplishing enough in my life and i was scared to get old. well now i’m old and my back is in shambles but i’m not bothered by it anymore. i’m almost a year sober, i’m in love, and i’m surrounded by rly rly genuinely dope people who enjoy creating stuff with me. and instead of focusing on what i don’t have im just grateful that i really do finally love my life. thanks to anyone who’s in it making it better and thanks to anyone who’s watching it cheering me on. i love u all”

Demi and their loved ones also got in on the celebration with proud comments on Jutes’ Instagram post.

Demi chimed in with, “I’m SO proud of you and so I’m love w you.. let’s grow old together baby 🖤🖤🖤”

Adding, “Happy birthday my angel 🥰🥰🎂🎂”

Demi’s mom, Dianna De La Garza, also shared kind words, writing, “You also gained a whole family here who aren’t letting you go! Happy birthday!!”

And Demi’s sister, Madi De La Garza, offered a sweet and simple “Happy birthday!!!!”

Demi and Jutes have seemed head over heels since going public with their romance in August after they were photographed holding hands. They made things Instagram official in November and stepped out for their first red carpet appearance at Clive Davis’ Pre-Grammy gala nearly three months later.