Demi Lovato’s late dog Buddy Lovato will be in her heart (and on her foot) forever.

The “Fall In Line” singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her new tattoo in honor of her furry friend, who died back in 2015 due to “tragic” circumstances.

The small tattoo of Buddy’s face is printed on Demi’s left ankle above text that reads, “buddy was here.”

“Thank you @_dr_woo_ for the incredible portrait of my late baby angel Buddy,” she said in an Instagram Story. “RIP @demisbuddy I will love you forever and never forget you.”

Brian Woo (AKA Dr. Woo) has worked with many celeb clients including Drake, Miley Cyrus, Zoe Kravitz, and Ariel Winter.

READ: Drake Shows Off Massive New Owl Tattoo!

The Disney Channel alum shared Buddy with her ex, Wilmer Valderrama. Buddy was sadly killed in what TMZ reported as a coyote attack.

This past weekend, Demi celebrated six months sober following her apparent overdose in July.

The 26-year-old shared a snap of the cake she was given by her team on her Instagram Story accompanied by the message, “Happy 6 mo. We are so f***ing proud of you! Love, Team DL.”

RIP Buddy, and our best wishes to Demi on her sober journey!