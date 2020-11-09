Diane Keaton’s Daughter Dexter Engaged To Boyfriend Jordan White

Diane Keaton‘s daughter will be saying ‘I Do’!

Dexter Keaton got engaged to boyfriend Jordan White after a year dating on Sunday.

“This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond! I can’t believe I’m engaged!” the 25-year-old wrote alongside sweet photos of the California vineyard proposal.

Dexter’s brother Duke shared in her excitement on his Instagram story as the soon-to-be married couple were showered with love and congratulations from friends.

Jordan shared the same photos on Instagram and wrote, “She said ‘oh my god’ a lot, and then eventually said ‘yes!’ Even though it was raining (and hailing), we did a thing! Thanks so much to @saarloosandsons for reserving the back for us for our special moment, and thanks so much to @breanne_fit and @cruzzzy for coming and helping us capture the moment! And of course, @gemcityjewelers for helping me design and create the ring! I love you, Dexter!”

The couple just celebrated their one-year anniversary in June and celebrated the moment with a quiet dinner at home cooked by Jordan.

The iconic actress adopted Dexter and Duke in her 50s. She told People in May 2019 why she never wanted to be a wife.

“I think that I’m strange,” she said. “Today I was thinking about this. I’m 73 and I think I’m the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life.”