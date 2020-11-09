Diane Keaton’s Daughter Dexter Engaged To Boyfriend Jordan White

Diane Keaton‘s daughter will be saying ‘I Do’!

Dexter Keaton got engaged to boyfriend Jordan White after a year dating on Sunday.

“This morning started with hail and ended with a diamond! I can’t believe I’m engaged!” the 25-year-old wrote alongside sweet photos of the California vineyard proposal.

Dexter’s brother Duke shared in her excitement on his Instagram story as the soon-to-be married couple were showered with love and congratulations from friends.

Jordan shared the same photos on Instagram and wrote, “She said ‘oh my god’ a lot, and then eventually said ‘yes!’ Even though it was raining (and hailing), we did a thing! Thanks so much to @saarloosandsons for reserving the back for us for our special moment, and thanks so much to @breanne_fit and @cruzzzy for coming and helping us capture the moment! And of course, @gemcityjewelers for helping me design and create the ring! I love you, Dexter!”

The couple just celebrated their one-year anniversary in June and celebrated the moment with a quiet dinner at home cooked by Jordan.

The iconic actress adopted Dexter and Duke in her 50s. She told People in May 2019 why she never wanted to be a wife.

“I think that I’m strange,” she said. “Today I was thinking about this. I’m 73 and I think I’m the only one in my generation and maybe before who has been a single woman all her life.”

AFI's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Diane Keaton

AFI’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute To Diane Keaton

View Gallery

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.