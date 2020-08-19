Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall Split After 3 Years Of Marriage (Reports)

Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall have called it quits after three years of marriage, Us Weekly reports.

The 34-year-old “Glee” actress and 32-year-old Mumford & Sons musician “have been living separately since last year,” a source told the publication, also noting that Dianna “is dating.” They haven’t been spotted out together in over a year.

The couple got engaged in late 2015 before tying the knot in Morocco back in October 2016. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Winston “is the nicest guy and treats her like a princess. He is so thoughtful and flies her family everywhere they go and to see them whenever she wants. He is also so good to her friends.”

In the past, Dianna was romantically linked to stars like Alex Pettyfer and Sebastian Stan.

Dianna and Winston have always kept their relationship rather private on social media, but both still follow each other on Instagram.

Recently, Dianna has taken to social media to pay tribute to late “Glee” costar Naya Rivera, who accidentally drowned in California’s Lake Piru this summer.

“I cannot make sense of this tremendous loss,” she wrote. “I will hold onto her and these memories for the rest of time, alongside our Glee family. Please hold space for her, her family, her beautiful boy.”

— by Katcy Stephan