Did You See The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Water Bottle?!

Did You See The 'Game Of Thrones' Water Bottle?!

WARNING: “GOT” spoilers ahead!

WATCH: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Series Finale: Who Ends Up On The Iron Throne Might Shock You

First “coffee cup-gate” and now this?!

Some eagle-eyed “Game of Thrones” watchers may have noticed another item that doesn’t belong during the series finale on Sunday – a plastic water bottle!

In the final episode “The Iron Throne,” Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) takes part in the council with the heads of the great houses of the Seven Kingdoms. While discussing how they will decide on a new King or Queen of Westeros, you can see the outline of a clear object behind his foot.

READ: Maisie Williams Debuts Shocking New Blonde ‘Do As ‘Game of Thrones’ Ends

It is not as glaringly obvious as the coffee cup that appeared in episode four, but fans are pretty convinced that it is in fact a water bottle that was left on set.

Fans on Twitter first spotted the bottle and of course shared opinions about its seemingly accidental placement in the scene.

One fan even noticed a SECOND water bottle in the same scene near Ser Davos!

HBO removed the coffee cup in episode four and admitted it was a mistake, which may also be the fate of the water bottle.

At least we know the cast was well hydrated?

Every Celebrity That Made An Unexpected Cameo In ‘Game Of Thrones’

Every Celebrity That Made An Unexpected Cameo In 'Game Of Thrones'

Every Celebrity That Made An Unexpected Cameo In ‘Game Of Thrones’

View Gallery

Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read More

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences.  By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.