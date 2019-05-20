Did You See The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Water Bottle?!

WARNING: “GOT” spoilers ahead!

First “coffee cup-gate” and now this?!

Some eagle-eyed “Game of Thrones” watchers may have noticed another item that doesn’t belong during the series finale on Sunday – a plastic water bottle!

In the final episode “The Iron Throne,” Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) takes part in the council with the heads of the great houses of the Seven Kingdoms. While discussing how they will decide on a new King or Queen of Westeros, you can see the outline of a clear object behind his foot.

It is not as glaringly obvious as the coffee cup that appeared in episode four, but fans are pretty convinced that it is in fact a water bottle that was left on set.

Fans on Twitter first spotted the bottle and of course shared opinions about its seemingly accidental placement in the scene.

You’ve heard of coffee cup now get ready for plastic water bottle? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iZLZ7kx3Xa — harman. (@woIgang) May 20, 2019

Game of Thrones leaving a plastic water bottle sitting there in the finale is such perfect symbolism for a show that spent the last two seasons rushing to get done and ignoring the important little details that made it great in the first place. pic.twitter.com/P4VWTuGvBM — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) May 20, 2019

Seven hells, they did it again. It's a plastic water bottle… #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/IU3SEXdis8 — Anti State (@AdamBlacksburg) May 20, 2019

One fan even noticed a SECOND water bottle in the same scene near Ser Davos!

It's not just there, I actually found the second water bottle next to Ser Davos. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/rZHqiWmDU4 — Bala Yogesh (@Yo_Bala) May 20, 2019

HBO removed the coffee cup in episode four and admitted it was a mistake, which may also be the fate of the water bottle.

At least we know the cast was well hydrated?

