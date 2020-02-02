DJ Khaled Becomes Super Bowl’s First Official DJ, Gets A Visit From Jay Z And Blue Ivy

All he does is win! DJ Khaled delivered an energizing DJ set ahead of Super Bowl LIV, as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers warmed up on the field. Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy were in the crowd, sources told Access Hollywood.

This isn’t DJ Khaled’s only big moment for Super Bowl weekend. On Friday night, he was joined by Cardi B, DaBaby, Meek Mill; and Meghan Thee Stallion at the EA Sports Bowl in Miami.

On Saturday night, he and 50 Cent joined Fat Joe and Remy Ma at the Pepsi Super Splash Pool Party. Khaled busted a move to his smash hit song “Wild Thoughts,” while 50 Cent performed his iconic jam “In Da Club.”

Khaled frequently exclaims, “305!” in his music, an homage to the area code in Miami, Florida. The star has taken to social media this week to share his excitement for being a part of the Super Bowl in his hometown of Miami. In a video, he asked his followers, “Are you ready for what’s about to happen?”

Khaled’s major Super Bowl moments are coming on the heels of his exciting Grammy win for “Higher” with John Legend last weekend. Major key!