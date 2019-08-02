Dog The Bounty Hunter Offering Large Cash Reward For Late Wife’s Items Stolen From Memorial

The late Beth Chapman‘s personal items have been stolen from her memorial inside the family’s store in Edgewater, Colorado.

Duane “Dog” Chapman was notified by a member of his team that Beth’s clothing, merchandise from their TV show, and priceless personal belongings worth thousands of dollars had been taken on Thursday.

The items were taken from an arranged memorial site for the reality star, including gifts from fans and “precious family mementos.”

Dog took to Twitter after the robbery to offer a “large cash reward” to anyone that could help find the burglar responsible.

“The Bible says it is an unforgivable sin to steal from the dead LARGE CASH REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION FOR WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR THIS,” he wrote in the tweet with an exclusive report from The Blast.

Beth Chapman passed away on June 26, 2019 after a two-year battle with throat cancer. Her death has been extremely difficult for members of the family, especially her husband of 13 years.

Dog revealed recently that he sleeps next to Beth’s ashes and told family and loved ones at Beth’s Colorado memorial service that he wanted to be with her forever.

In an updated statement, Dog told multiple outlets that his family, friends and law enforcement are working to find the perpetrators and will compensate any person with information on the burglary.

“To whoever did this, you better watch out,” he said. “Dog is coming for you.”