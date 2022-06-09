Donatella Versace’s Message To Britney Spears On Her Wedding Day (EXCLUSIVE)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are tying the knot on Thursday at their Thousand Oaks, California, home and it’s expected to be a star-studded event.

Donatella Versace, who designed the pop singer’s gown for the wedding, spoke exclusively to Access Hollywood as she arrived for the affair.

“I wish them the best, they’re amazing together, I’m so happy for them,” she said.

The iconic designer also gave us a few details on what it was like for her creating Britney’s look for the evening, calling it, “a lot of fun, a lot of emotion.”



When asked if there were any personal touches that the couple wanted included on their attire, she said, “I don’t think so.”

She added, “They’re amazing together, they’re going to be so happy.”

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Romance In Photos View Gallery

But the day wasn’t without any hiccups for the future husband and wife. Britney’s ex-husband Jason Alexander arrived at her home and was later arrested.

According to TMZ, Alexander filmed himself arriving at her home on Instagram live. In a video of the livestream shared by the outlet, a voice seeming to be Alexander’s can be heard telling a security guard, “Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife. I’m her first husband. I’m here to crash the wedding.”

He later appears to try to run into the venue as the video gets blurry. TMZ reports that he got inside but was ultimately restrained outside by security.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s department spokesperson confirmed to NBC News that deputies were called to Spears’ home around 2 p.m.

Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh told Access Hollywood that deputies arrived at Spears’ residence for a trespassing in progress and identified the individual on the scene as Alexander.

Zadeh said it became known that Alexander had an out of county warrant, and that county extradited him to Ventura County. He was subsequently arrested and is currently being held at the department. Authorities are continuing their investigation into what happened outside of Spears’ home to determine if charges relating to the incident will be filed.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson told NBC News that deputies are sorting out if Spears or others want Alexander arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing.

Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart told NBC News of the incident, “I am livid by the intrusion and I look forward to working closely with the Ventura County Sheriff’s office, whom I thank for their good and fast work in handcuffing and arresting alexander. Britney is safe.”

Alexander and Spears tied the knot in a Las Vegas wedding in January 2004 but their marriage was annulled fifty five hours later.

Spears married Kevin Federline later that year, and the two divorced in 2007. Her marriage to Asghari will mark her third time down the aisle.

