Dr. Dre Deletes Post About Daughter Getting Into USC ‘On Her Own’ Following Backlash

Hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre is poking fun at the college bribery scam after his daughter Truly was accepted into USC – but neglected to add that he and his business partner have made hefty donations to the school.

The “Beats By Dr. Dre” co-founder took to Instagram on Sunday to post a now-deleted photo of him and his daughter posing with her acceptance letter to the university.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own,” he captioned the photo. “No jail time!!!”

Fellow musician P Diddy commented a muscle emoji on the post, clearly standing behind his friend’s joke.

But the rap mogul deleted the snap after he caught some heat from people on social media who were quick to point out that he had previously made a large donation to the college.

Dr. Dre and his “Beats by Dr. Dre” co-founder Jimmy Iovine donated $70 million to USC in 2013 to establish the “Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.”

The new academy, inaugurated in 2014, is intended to “give students the tools they need to break into the rapidly changing music industry,” the LA Times reports.

It is totally possible that the “No Diggity” hitmaker’s daughter Truly got into the school without her father’s help, but fans weren’t ready to ignore the influence of that impressive donation.

“If my dad donated 70 million I could have gotten into a better school that USC ‘on my own,'” one user said.

“I can give you 70 million reasons why she didn’t do it all on her own,” another said. “Oh, and what about the Jimmie Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts and Technology building?”

