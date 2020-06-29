Dr. Dre’s Wife Nicole Files For Divorce After 24 Years Of Marriage (Reports)

Dr. Dre and his wife Nicole Young are ending their marriage after 24 years, PEOPLE confirmed.

TMZ was first to report the news and shared that Nicole filed paperwork on Monday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for filing for divorce. Sources told TMZ that the couple doesn’t have a prenup, meaning Nicole could potentially net a big chunk of Dr. Dre’s estimated $800 million fortune.

RELATED: Dr. Dre Deletes Post About Daughter Getting Into USC

The couple last made a public appearance together in February at the Tom Ford fashion show. It is not clear whether the couple has been quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.

The duo got married in May 1996 and share two children together: Truice, 23, and 19-year-old daughter Truly. Dr. Dre has four children from a previous relationships: daughters Tyra Young and La Tanya Danielle Young as well as sons Marcel and Curtis. Dr. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, also had a son name Andre Young Jr. died at age 20 in 2008.

RELATED: Dr. Dre Donates $10 Million To Compton High Performing Arts

Nicole was previously married to NBA player Sedale Threatt.

Dr. Dre began his career as a founding member found fame of the rap group N.W.A. He released his first solo album, “The Chronic” in 1992 under Death Row Records, which he co-owned. Dr. Dre ended up founding his own label, Aftermath Entertainment, where he signed Eminem and 50 Cent. More recently, he has been producing records for Kendrick Lamar, The Game, 2Pac, and Snoop Dogg.

PHOTOS: The Biggest Celebrity Splits of 2019

