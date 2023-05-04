Drew Barrymore Drops Out Of Hosting 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Amid Writers Strike: ‘Until A Solution Is Reached, I Am Choosing To Wait’

Drew Barrymore has dropped out of hosting the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards just days before the show was set to take place.

On Thursday, “The Drew Barrymore Show” host confirmed the news and said she has made the decision to step away from participating in Sunday’s events in solidarity with the WGA writers’ strike.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie and TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike. Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home on Sunday night and I hope everyone else will as well,” she said in a statement to Access Hollywood.

Drew Barrymore Through The Years View Gallery

A source close to the production confirmed that this weekend’s show will go on without a host and says Drew will be part of the 2024 ceremony.

“I thank MTV who has truly been some of the best partners I have ever worked with. And I can’t wait to be a part of this next year, when I can truly celebrate everything that MTV has created, which is a show that allows fans to choose who the awards go to and is truly inclusive,” Drew concluded.

The red carpet portion of the 2023 festivities has also been canceled.

“So [Drew’s] not going to be with us live in the house for the show and we will essentially be going hostless,” Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards told Variety.

“The silver lining in all of this is that we really formed a partnership almost a family-like atmosphere. So we see this as a shift in direction, but also a pause for the initial plan, which we’ve all agreed and she’s accepted to continue as our host in 2024.”