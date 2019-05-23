Ed Sheeran Is Back With A New Collaboration Project & We Seriously Cannot Wait

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Had To Cancel A Hong Kong Performance For A Dangerous Reason!



Ed Sheeran is all about the collabs in 2019 and we are very here for it!

On Thursday, the 28-year-old “A Team” hitmaker announced that he will be releasing his No. 6 Collaborations Project on July 12.

After the release of his No. 1 Digital Billboard hit “I Don’t Care” featuring Justin Bieber, his next song “Cross Me” featuring Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock will debut tonight at midnight.

“Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No. 5 Collaborations Project,” Ed wrote in an Instagram post. “Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No. 6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make.”

Ed included a song list in his post, but omitted the names of the artists featured.

READ: Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran’s New ‘I Don’t Care’ Music Video: The Internet Is Obsessed

The singer also gave us a little sneak peek of some of the lyrics we can expect in his newest song “Cross Me.”

“Just know if you cross her then you cross me,” the video reads.

Ed also joked around in an Instagram video on Thursday where he lists the names of each artist on the album, but conveniently bleeps out each name!

Honestly, #IDontCare who is on the album because we already know it’s going to be AMAZING!

Ed Sheeran: Pop Music’s Favorite Ginger!

