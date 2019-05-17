Justin Bieber & Ed Sheeran’s New ‘I Don’t Care’ Music Video: The Internet Is Obsessed

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran showed off their quirky side in the new “I Don’t Care” music video and everyone is obsessed.

After the single dropped last Friday, it didn’t take long for the bop to top the charts and break the Spotify record for most streams in a single day!

Now the pair is sending fans into the weekend with a smile thanks to the “I Don’t Care” music video that dropped early Friday morning.

The duo got creative with fun costumes, green screens and special effects that showed off a silly side of Justin that Beliebers have been missing.

At one point in the video, Ed Sheeran marries a cardboard cutout of a young Biebs, which Justin definitely used as an opportunity to troll his music partner.

“I think you married me in this when I was a minor, not cool Ed,” Justin commented on one of Ed’s Instagram videos.

Married or not, these two make an adorable couple.

No judgment if you want to watch the video over and over – because that’s how we are spending our FriYAY!

