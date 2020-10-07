Eddie Van Halen’s Widow Janie Pens Tribute To Late Rocker: ‘My Heart And Soul Have Been Shattered Into A Million Pieces’

Janie Liszewski, wife of Eddie Van Halen is opening up about the passing of her rock and roll icon husband.

Janie penned an emotional tribute to her late husband just a day after the 65-year-old died following a long and arduous battle with cancer.

“My heart and soul have been shattered into a million pieces. I never knew it was possible to cry so many tears or feel such incredible sadness. Our journey together has not always been an easy one but in the end and always we have a connection and love that will always be,” she wrote alongside an image of their feet in the sand at the beach.

Adding, “Saying goodbye is the hardest thing I have ever had to do so instead I say so long, I will see you again soon in a place with no pain or sorrow. Please watch over Kody and I. We love you and miss you so very much. Love, your PooPee.”

The legendary rocker’s son Wolfgang confirmed the sad news on Instagram and reflected on his famous dad’s legacy as a musician and father in a heartbreaking caption.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” Wolfgang wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of Eddie smiling.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift. My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss. I love you so much, Pop,” the 29-year-old concluded.

Eddie served as the lead guitarist for iconic rock group Van Halen for nearly five decades and Wolfgang joined the band as bassist in 2007.

The late rocker’s wife, Janie, was by his side when he died at St. Johns hospital in Santa Monica, Calif., according to TMZ. He was previously married to Valerie Bertinelli from 1981 to 2007 and the actress shared Wolfgang’s message on her Instagram story along with a string of broken heart emojis on Twitter.

The actress penned a moving tribute to the music icon, “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang,” she wrote, captioning a throwback black-and-white photo of the pair holding their then-infant child.

“Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love,” she concluded.

Valerie and Eddie tied the knot in 1981 and were married for more than 20 years. Though they separated in 2001, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2007 and they appeared to remain amicable after parting ways. In addition to their friendly relationship as co-parents, Eddie reportedly attended Valerie’s 2011 wedding to second husband Tom Vitale.

The Van Halen guitarist and wife Janie Liszewski married in 2009 and she was also reportedly by his side when he died at St. Johns hospital in Santa Monica, Calif. Eddie was first diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000 and the illness more recently spread to his throat and other organs.

