Eddie Van Halen’s Ex-Wife Valerie Bertinelli Remembers His ‘Gorgeous Spirit’ In Emotional Tribute

Valerie Bertinelli has nothing but love for late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen.

The actress penned a moving tribute to the music icon following his death from cancer on Tuesday at age 65. Hours after the former couple’s son, Wolfgang, broke the sad news on Instagram, Valerie honored Eddie’s memory in her own social media post.

“40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you. You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang,” she wrote, captioning a throwback black-and-white photo of the pair holding their then-infant child.

“Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love,” she concluded.

Valerie and Eddie tied the knot in 1981 and were married for more than 20 years. Though they separated in 2001, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2007 and they appeared to remain amicable after parting ways. In addition to their friendly relationship as co-parents, Eddie reportedly attended Valerie’s 2011 wedding to second husband Tom Vitale.

The Van Halen guitarist and wife Janie Liszewski married in 2009 and she was also reportedly by his side when he died at St. Johns hospital in Santa Monica, Calif. Eddie was first diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000 and the illness more recently spread to his throat and other organs.

Eddie Van Halen & Valerie Bertinelli: A Look Back View Gallery

In his emotional announcement, Wolfgang remembered Eddie’s legacy as both a musician and a devoted parent. The 29-year-old joined Van Halen as the band’s bassist in 2007 and shared that he’ll always treasure the personal and professional bond he formed with his famous dad.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift,” he wrote.

— Erin Biglow