Edmonton Oilers Colby Cave Dies At 25 After Suffering Brain Bleed

Edmonton Oilers player Colby Cave has died at just 25 years old, less than a week after suffering a brain bleed.

“It is with great sadness to share the news that our Colby Cave passed away early this morning,” read a family statement, which was written by his wife Emily. “Both our families are in shock but know our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more. We thank everyone for their prayers during this difficult time.”

In a very emotional and touching message posted on Instagram, Emily opened up about the love she hard for her husband. Emily also shared photos of their final moments together, after not being able to see her husband at the hospital very much due to coronavirus restrictions.

“To my best friend & love of my life, Colby,” she wrote. “My heart is shattered. The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable.” “You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me. I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary. Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud,” Emily continued. “You were the best friend, husband, doggy daddy, and oh how I wished to see you as a baby daddy. I’ll see you again soon, Colb. You’ll be in heaven meeting me with a warm wet kiss.”

The couple was married for less than a year when tragedy struck last week. The NHL player suffered a brain bleed and was placed into a medically induced coma at the Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, Canada, on April 7. “#Oilers & @Condors forward Colby Cave has been placed in a medically-induced coma & admitted to the critical care unit at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto after suffering a brain bleed overnight,” the team wrote on Twitter.

RELATED: John Prine, Grammy-Winning Music Legend, Dies At 73 Of Coronavirus Complications

Emily went on to share on her own social media posts that her husband had undergone emergency surgery.

“Last night and today have been the worst days of my life,” she wrote in a post. “Colby is currently in surgery and they are fighting to keep him alive.” “We need a miracle,” she added. “Please pray for my husband and best friend.”

Emily has been sharing updates on her social media pages, making one final plea for her husband to wake, before his passing.

“I’m waiting for you, Colb,” she wrote alongside a photo from their wedding day. “I always make you wait so now it is my turn to wait for you. I made you wait years before going out on a date with you. I made you wait at the altar. I make you wait every day when I’m rushing to get ready. I make you wait until I decide what I want to eat.” “You always wait for us, so now we’re waiting for you. However long it takes, I’m waiting for you. You can do it, you can be a miracle. You need to be a miracle. I know you can. I’m so proud to be your wife, Colby Cave. I love you so much. I always will,” she added.