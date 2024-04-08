Elizabeth Chambers Says Her ‘Chapter Of Healing’ Is ‘Complete’ Following Armie Hammer Split

Elizabeth Chambers is looking forward to the new chapters in her life!

While chatting with Access Hollywood guest correspondent Lauren Herbert at Elizabeth’s BIRD Bakery in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, the mom of two reflected on feeling like her healing is “complete” following her split from Armie Hammer in 2020 after 10 years of marriage.

“I feel like we’re in a good place now,” the 41-year-old shared of her and Armie. “I think the moment of moving on is now. So yeah, I am really happy here.”

Adding, “I feel like that chapter of healing is really closed. We’re in a new chapter and it’s a great new beginning and I am excited to see what the future holds.”

Elizabeth moved to the Caribbean island with her now ex-husband and their two kids during the pandemic and has made it her home since. Elizabeth went on to explain how this has been the perfect place to raise their two kids Harper, 8, and Ford, 6.

“It’s a wonderful place for children. It’s a wonderful, idyllic childhood. And they, you know, they really are growing up like we probably grew up … be on their bikes until the sun goes down. It just isn’t the life that I don’t think exists in a lot of places,” she shared.

As for whether Grand Cayman is her forever home, the mama of two shared that she does long for a life back in Los Angeles and already has an idea of when that might happen.

“I mean, I am an L.A. girl through and through. I live and breathe L.A. I lived there almost my whole life. And it’s where I want to be, where I need to be for work. So, I’m going to give [the kids] a little longer and then it’s going to be about mama and we’re going back to L.A.” she explained.

While enjoying her current life in the Caymans, Elizabeth filmed Freeform’s new reality show “Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise” and shared with Access Hollywood how she dealt with all the rumors surrounding her on the new series.

“I think at the end of the day, especially on this island, people are always going to talk, people are always going to have opinions and honestly, what they think of me is none of my business because my friends, my family, they know who I am, I know who I am in my core,” she said.

As for dating on the island amid her new chapter in life, Elizabeth shared that it hasn’t been the easiest.

“I don’t think people come here for the dating pool … I have dated actually; I was in a pretty long-term relationship that happened to be here and now I’m dating. I’m off a lot … Now I’m working on a show that I’m really passionate about and I am spending very little time here at the moment just because other shows are in L.A. and New York,” she said.

Adding, “Like I’m definitely dating, I would say if you’re looking to have a vibrant dating life, maybe stay in the city.”

“Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise” premieres on Freeform on April 8 and will be available to stream on Hulu following day.