Emilia Clarke Says It Was ‘Very Exciting’ To Learn She Would Be In The Marvel Universe In ‘Secret Invasion’

Emilia Clarke is back on the small screen for Marvel’s “Secret Invasion.”

The 36-year-old Emmy nominee plays G’iah in the Disney+ series, which follows Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury as he learns about a secret invasion of Earth led by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls.

While talking to Access Hollywood Emilia gushed over her new project and revealed what she hopes fans take away from the series.

“Oh my goodness, I just hope they enjoy watching Samuel L. Jackson give you everything you want and more,” she said.

“Secret Invasion” marks Emilia’s return to the small screen and she revealed how she felt after learning she would be in the Marvel universe.

“Very, very exciting indeed. I didn’t know I was allowed to do another franchise, but apparently, I was so here I am. The best one,” she said.

The other franchise Emilia was referring to, is “Game of Thrones.” The 36-year-old famously played Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO hit series and while chatting to Access she revealed if the Queen of Dragons would be able to take on Marvel’s Nick Fury.

“So, let’s be real, Nick Fury is a gentleman, and he would understand that my dragons can burn anyone to the ground,” she said. “I reckon what would happen is that we would get on really well and then take over the whole world.”

“Secret Invasion” premieres on Disney+ on June 21.

-Emely Navarro