Eminem & Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Team Up To Cheer On Detroit Lions At NFL Game

Eminem and his daughter Hailie Jade Scott are losing themselves in hometown pride!

The rap icon, 50, and the “Just a Little Shady” podcast host, 27, made a rare public appearance together to cheer on the Detroit Lions over the weekend.

In footage captured during the game, Em and Hailie were seen sitting together at Ford Field to root for their beloved team, who toppled the Carolina Panthers 42-24.

The hip-hop star gave the camera an enthusiastic holler and leaned over to make a quick remark to Hailie as she looked on. The father-daughter pair each shared peeks at their outing on social media, with Hailie’s subtle caption proving herself a Swiftie at heart.

“Football, family & seemingly ranch,” she teased, referencing a now-viral photo from Taylor Swift’s NFL stop in Kansas City last month in which the songstress enjoyed chicken tenders with the popular condiment.

Hailie also gave fans a peek at the action with a video of an end zone play and an accompanying clip of fiancé Evan McClintock waving a Lions victory flag from their seats.

For his part, Em posed in a Lions hoodie and kept his caption straight to the point.

“Detroit strong!!! 💪💪💪🦁🦁🦁let’s f***in gooooo!!!!” he wrote.