Emmy Nominations 2022 Full List: “Succession”, “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” Earn Top Honors

The 2022 Emmy Nominations have just been revealed!

Melissa Fumero and J.B. Smoove along with the Television Academy announced the 74th Primetime Emmy nominations to honor the most popular TV shows which everyone has been bingeing over the past year.

The Emmy awards this year will recognize the best in TV airing between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022.

HBO’s “Succession” racked up the most nominations with 25 followed by “Ted Lasso” and “The White Lotus” which each earned 20 noms. Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building” and “Hacks” each got 17 nominations.

The awards ceremony will be broadcasted on Monday, Sept. 12, airing live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Lead Actress (Comedy)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Quinta Brunson (Abbot Elementary)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Lead Actor (Comedy)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

What We Do in the Shadows

Guest Actor (Comedy)

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Guest Actress (Comedy)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Laurie Metcalfe (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Directing (Comedy)

Hiro Murai (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks)

Cherien Dabis (Only Murders in the Building)

Jamie Babbit (Only Murders in the Building)

MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso)

Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show)

Writing (Comedy)

Abbott Elementary (“Pilot”)

Barry (“710N”)

Barry (“starting now”)

Hacks (“The One, The Only”)

Only Murders in the Building (“True Crime”)

Ted Lasso (“No Weddings and a Funeral”)

What We Do in the Shadows (“The Casino”)

What We Do in the Shadows (“The Wellness Center”)

Lead Actress (Drama)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Lead Actor (Drama)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Supporting Actor (Drama)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Supporting Actress (Drama)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Guest Actor (Drama)

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Guest Actress (Drama)

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walker (Succession)

Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Directing (Drama)

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Ben Stiller (Severance)

Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game)

Mark Mylod (Succession)

Cathy Yan (Succession)

Lorene Scafaria (Succession)

Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets)

Writing (Drama)

Better Call Saul (“Plan and Execution”)

Ozark (“A Hard Way to Go”)

Severance (“The Way We Are”)

Squid Game (“One Lucky Day”)

Succession (“All the Bells Say”)

Yellowjackets (“F Sharp”)

Yellowjackets (“Pilot”)

Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Lead Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Lead Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Supporting Actor (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actress (Limited or Anthology Series or TV Movie)

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Girls

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice