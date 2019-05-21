Eva Longoria & Her Adorable Family Hit Cannes: See Santi In A Tuxedo!

WATCH: Eva Longoria Talks Life As A New Mom With Baby Santiago



Eva Longoria wins for cutest family at the Cannes Film Festival!

The 44-year-old “Desperate Housewives” alum stepped out with her husband José Bastón and their 11-month old son Santiago for a glamourous night out at the Global Gift Initiative event in Cannes on Monday night.

And the whole family was certainly dressed to impress. Eva looked like a total knockout in a blue, sparkly long-sleeve gown with her long brown hair pushed to one side. She polished off the look with a set of black heels.



Her hubby José and baby Santi looked absolutely adorable in matching black tuxedos and black bow ties.

Over the weekend, Eva looked like a total stunner in a form-fitting jewel-encrusted green and black sleeveless gown for the Kering and Cannes Festival official dinner.

Eva took to Instagram to share a photo with Salma Hayek at the event, who she praised for her “energy and passion.”

“To witness her is to bask in pure light,” she gushed about the actress. “Truly a special, special woman. She’s sooooo beautiful on the outside but her heart and mind are the most attractive things about her!”

Eva has definitely been a fixture at Cannes this year! She has been bringing us fire looks, friendship goals, and cute baby pics and we are sooooo here for it.

