Everyone Is Thirsty AF For Billy In The New ‘Stranger Things’ Clip

It’s going to be a long hot summer in Hawkins!

Netflix released a new clip from Season 3 of “Stranger Things” and Billy Hargrove (Dacre Montgomery) is looking like a serious snack.

At the start of the scene, we see a group of Hawkins moms paying close attention to the shifting of the lifeguards at the neighborhood pool.

“Ladies, she’s coming down,” one of the women says as the female lifeguard leaves her post.

They rearrange themselves and touch up their makeup as they wait for the new lifeguard.

“And showtime,” another says as they glance at the door where local bad boy Billy emerges.

Time seems to stop as everyone stares at the hunkie teenager make his way to his post before Billy notices a boy running across the pool. He blows his whistle to tell him if he is seen running again he will be “banned for life” – proving that he’s still the jerk we met in Season 2, TBH.

Missing from the clip however, is the rest of the Hawkins middle school gang including Billy’s step sister Max.

Aside from the ’80s fever dream at the pool, Netflix also released new cast posters for the upcoming season.

The tagline remains: “One summer can change everything.”

Season 3 of “Stranger Things” premieres on Netflix July 4, 2019.

