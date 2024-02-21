Expert Advice On The Best Plumping Products For Your Face That Aren’t Filler

The products featured in this article are selected from brands that are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. If you buy something through our links, Access Hollywood makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not Access Hollywood.

Beauty brands will have you thinking that plump, bouncy skin is the norm. But as we age, we tend to encounter at least some volume loss in our face. Some people like to correct it with injectable fillers, but it’s not always an accessible option. Many of us turn to skincare, but it can be hard to know what’s actually going to make a difference.

We asked aesthetic nurse practitioner, Jackie Spagnuolo, A.K.A. “Beauty Nurse NYC,” about what’s causing your face to lose volume, what products you should use to combat volume loss, and at what age you should really start caring about this kind of thing (and if it’s too late).

Through it all, we’ve landed on the best plumping products for your face that aren’t filler.

What causes volume loss in your face?

“Volume loss in the face is primarily caused by aging, which leads to a decrease in collagen and elastin production, as well as fat and bone resorption,” Spagnuolo tells us. She highlights that factors including genetics, sun exposure, smoking, and poor skincare cause your face to lose volume faster.

What types of products would you recommend for plumping and volume?

“If you’ve never had filler, skincare products containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, retinol, and vitamin C can help plump and improve volume in the skin,” Spagnuolo says. “Hyaluronic acid is particularly effective for hydration and plumping, as it attracts and retains moisture in the skin.”

At what age should you start using plumping products?

Spagnuolo says that the age you should start caring can depend on many factors, including genetics, lifestyle, and skincare routine. “As a general guideline, it’s often recommended to start incorporating anti-aging products in your skincare routine in your late 20s to early 30s,” she says.

“During this time, collagen production begins to decline, and the first signs of volume loss and fine lines may start to appear. Starting a preventative skincare regimen early on can help delay the visible signs of aging and support long-term skin health.

If you’re feeling like you’re a little late to the game, Spagnuolo says not to worry! “It’s never too late to begin incorporating anti-aging products into your routine, as they can still provide benefits even if you’re starting later in life,” she says. “Additionally, it’s essential to tailor your skincare routine to your individual needs and concerns, so consulting with a skincare professional can help you create a personalized regimen that addresses your specific skin goals.”

