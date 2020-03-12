‘Fast And Furious 9’ Release Postponed Until 2021 Due To Coronavirus Fears

“Fast And The Furious 9” is the latest movie to postpone its release date amid health concerns over the coronavirus. A statement released on F9’s official Instagram and re-shared by Universal on Thursday announced that the movie’s debut would be delayed for nearly a year.

“To our family of fast fans everywhere,” the announcement began. “We feel all the love and anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May.”

“We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration. Moving will allow our global family to experience our new chapter together. We’ll see you next spring,” the announcement concluded. It was signed, “Much love, your Fast Family.”

The movie joins several others that have either halted production or postponed release dates amid concerns over the coronavirus.

“No Time To Die,” the new James Bond Movie will be released in November instead of this April, according to its producers. Sony recently confirmed that the “Peter Rabbit 2” release will be pushed from April to August. And on Thursday, director John Krasinski announced that the release date of “A Quiet Place Part II” will be postponed until a later date.