Felicity Huffman Completes Full Sentence for College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman is free from her legal woes.

The “Desperate Housewives” alum has reportedly completed her sentence which included jail time, community service and supervised release for her involvement in the college admissions scandal, a rep confirmed to People.

Felicity served 11 days of her 14-day prison sentence in October 2019 and began her court-ordered community service as part of her sentence the following month.

The 57-year-old was seen leaving The Teen Project in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2019 where she reportedly completed her community service. The organization helps “at risk homeless and sex trafficked young women,” according to its website.

The “American Crime” star pleaded guilty after being accused of paying $15,000 to have an exam proctor correct her older daughter’s SAT answers. After her sentencing, the actress released a statement apologizing to her family and “the educational community,” and also expressed remorse along with an intention to continue giving back beyond what the court mandated.

“I accept the court’s decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law,” she said in part, adding that “there are no excuses or justifications” for what she had done.

“My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed,” her statement continued. “I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.”

Huffman was among dozens of wealthy parents indicted in March 2019 on sweeping accusations of college entrance cheating and bribery, including “Fuller House” alum Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Lori star was sentenced to two months behind bars for her role in the college admissions scandal. In addition, the actress must pay a $150,000 fine, complete 100 hours of community service and be under two years’ supervised release.

Loughlin appeared for the virtual hearing alongside her defense attorney, Sean Berkowitz, and wore a cream blouse with her hair down tucked behind her ears and a simple necklace with minimal makeup.

The star expressed gratitude for being allowed to address the court and also shared her remorse before getting emotional and wiping away tears when stating she was ready to “face the consequences and make amends.”

“I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process and in doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass,” she said. “I have great faith in God and I believe in redemption and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and use this experience as a catalyst to do good.”

Lori’s legal sentencing happened just hours after her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, received a five-month sentence and orders to pay a $250,000 fine and complete 250 hours of community service.

