Felicity Huffman Looks Somber As She Heads To Boston Courtroom Amid College Admissions Scandal

Felicity Huffman kept a somber face as she headed into a Boston courtroom on Wednesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing on her alleged involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

The “Desperate Housewives” star held hands with her brother, Moore Huffman Jr., as she strolled into the courtroom with a grim face. Her husband, William H. Macy, chose not to attend the court hearing on the east coast, despite previously attending court with her on March 12 following her arrest in Los Angeles.

Felicity wore a dark black suit and an aquamarine blouse for her hearing. She wore her hair down, sleek and straight and had simple makeup on.

Felicity was among 13 parents who made their first official court appearance in Boston today for their alleged involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal. Felicity has been accused of making a $15,000 contribution to college admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer in exchange for him adjusting her daughter’s SAT scores.

Felicity’s appearance in court comes in stark contrast to Lori Loughlin, who has also been involved in the scandal. Loughlin also made an appearance on Wednesday in court but was “bubbly and friendly” according to NBC News’ courtroom reporter.

Felicity is facing charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.