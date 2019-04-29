Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, & More Celebrities React To Director John Singleton’s Death

Famed “Boyz n the Hood” director John Singleton has been taken off of life support following a massive stroke earlier this month.

The 51-year-old’s family has directed doctors to end the treatment today, his rep confirmed to Access.

“We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died. John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends,” his rep told Access. “We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”

Members of the film community and other celebs have taken to social media to mourn the director and recognize his many career accomplishments.

RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019

Rest up John Singleton. We never met, but Remember The Time literally changed my life. Thank you so much. God Bless you — Chance The Rapper Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2019

This is me & john Singleton on text in 2017 talking about doing a three six mafia biopic If this would had happened we would have won another Oscar for Best Picture John Singleton is a genius he knew the culture he helped us all I love you bro pic.twitter.com/yYo62kOSdv — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 29, 2019

Rest in Power John Singleton.

Gone too damn soon. https://t.co/xdNKqAytnF — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) April 29, 2019

My prayers go out today to John Singleton and his family. May God bless the young cinematic king who gave us images that will stay with us forever.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tohsQTUPbj — Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) April 29, 2019

God Bless this guy.

John Singleton Damn.

Such a nice guy.Talented guy.Generous

Gave so many people there Big Breaks.

What a nice loyal guy he was.#johnsingleton

Literally gave me the opportunity of my career. Was so supportive t& was my biggest fan making Higher Learning pic.twitter.com/c2xSCXfg2C — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 29, 2019

We send our prayers to John’s family during this difficult time.