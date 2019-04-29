Gabrielle Union, Jamie Foxx, & More Celebrities React To Director John Singleton’s Death

Famed “Boyz n the Hood” director John Singleton has been taken off of life support following a massive stroke earlier this month.
The 51-year-old’s family has directed doctors to end the treatment today, his rep confirmed to Access.
“We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died. John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends,” his rep told Access. “We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time.”
Members of the film community and other celebs have taken to social media to mourn the director and recognize his many career accomplishments.
View this post on Instagram
I really didnt want to believe I'd to have to write something like this about John. I am a believer of miracles. Alas…I met John when my older sister Kelly enrolled at USC in 1986 & quickly became friends with a group of fun loving, black, creative masterminds. They called themselves the "Black Pack" I was 13 then and in awe of how loud and proud they were. Each friend contributing a different vibe and talent. By the time I turned 18 they chaperoned (yeah right 🤗) my birthday party. When I transferred to UCLA they promised my family they would look out for me & they did. The entire time I've been in Hollywood I knew I had big brothers who had my back & that knowledge gave me wings. While they all accomplished so much, there was John breaking barrier after barrier making dreams into reality and never losing that loud and proud, by any means necessary mentality. Flash forward decades and I'd run into him in the islands or Miami and we'd laugh in awe and glee at how far we'd both come. I will forever be grateful to the Black Pack & John Singleton. You showed me exactly what we can do when we stick together. Love & Light to all his loved ones and fans. Hold onto one another, we are greater together. Rest in eternal peace 🙏🏾🙏🏾
RIP John Singleton. So sad to hear. John was a brave artist and a true inspiration. His vision changed everything.
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) April 29, 2019
Rest up John Singleton. We never met, but Remember The Time literally changed my life. Thank you so much. God Bless you
— Chance The Rapper Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) April 29, 2019
This is me & john Singleton on text in 2017 talking about doing a three six mafia biopic If this would had happened we would have won another Oscar for Best Picture John Singleton is a genius he knew the culture he helped us all I love you bro pic.twitter.com/yYo62kOSdv
— juicy j (@therealjuicyj) April 29, 2019
Rest in Power John Singleton.
Gone too damn soon. https://t.co/xdNKqAytnF
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) April 29, 2019
My prayers go out today to John Singleton and his family. May God bless the young cinematic king who gave us images that will stay with us forever.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/tohsQTUPbj
— Robert Townsend (@Robert_Townsend) April 29, 2019
God Bless this guy.
John Singleton Damn.
Such a nice guy.Talented guy.Generous
Gave so many people there Big Breaks.
What a nice loyal guy he was.#johnsingleton
Literally gave me the opportunity of my career. Was so supportive t& was my biggest fan making Higher Learning pic.twitter.com/c2xSCXfg2C
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) April 29, 2019
We send our prayers to John’s family during this difficult time.
Copyright © 2019 by NBC Universal, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.