Gal Gadot Welcomes 4th Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name In Sweet First Photo

Surprise! Gal Gadot is a proud mom of four.

The “Wonder Woman” star, 38, gave birth to her fourth daughter with husband Jaron Varsano and confirmed the happy news in a sweet Instagram post on March 6. Gal introduced her bundle of joy with a sweet snap taken at the hospital and revealed the newborn’s inspiring name.

“My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through,” she wrote, captioning a photo of herself cradling the family’s newest addition. “You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude.”

Gal and Jaron have been married since 2008 and are already parents to older daughters Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2, and the actress noted that little Ori is already in good company with her big sisters.

“Welcome to the house of girls,” she teased. “Daddy is pretty cool too.”

Gal appeared to keep her latest pregnancy under wraps, foregoing an official announcement and keeping public appearances to a minimum. Her most recent red carpet event was the “Barbie” premiere back in July.

However, the “Heart of Stone” star has previously spoken out about how much she treasures growing her family. In 2022, she told InStyle that the childbirth experience is one she’s happy to have as often as possible.

“I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It’s so magical,” she told InStyle in 2022. “And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it’s not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you’re creating life, it’s incredible.”

Though she keeps the upsides at the top of her memory, the actress also noted in the same interview that pregnancies are typically challenging for her.

“I feel sick and have migraines,” she explained at the time. “I’m not in my element.”