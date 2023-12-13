George Clooney Commends ‘The Boys In The Boat’ Cast For Doing A ‘Beautiful Job’ On The Film

George Clooney’s latest project “The Boys in the Boat” is almost here!

The Oscar winner directed the upcoming film that follows the University of Washington’s rowing team that gets thrust into the spotlight when they compete for gold at the 1936 Olympics.

The actors had to physically transform for the film and George is revealing their motivation for getting into great shape.

“I think their incentive is they didn’t want to look like idiots,” he told Access Hollywood.

“They all showed up and wanted to really do something special and they did a beautiful job,” he added.

When George isn’t sitting in the director’s chair, he’s dad to 6-year-old twins Ella and Alexander and they’re getting ready to hit a major milestone.

“I have to get the training wheels off the bikes this year,” he told Access.

“That’s a big one because they’re six…so that’s our next goal to get them riding without the training wheels,” he added.

While chatting with Access, the “Ticket to Paradise” star also weighed in on Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s upcoming “Oceans 11” prequel.

“The Boys in the Boat” hits theaters Dec. 25.