George Clooney Reveals Biggest Challenge In Directing ‘The Boys In The Boat’

George Clooney’s latest directorial project is almost here!

The Oscar winner directed “The Boys in the Boat,” which follows the University of Washington’s rowing team that gets thrust into the spotlight when they compete for gold at the 1936 Olympics.

Since the film follows a rowing team, George admitted his biggest challenge behind the camera was filming on water.

“It’s hard to shoot on the water… and also working with actors – I don’t like them,” he joked while talking to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “It was fun. They’re really good kids, and I really liked working with them. It was fun.”

That love was reciprocated; Thomas Elms, who plays Chuck Day in the film, had fun working with George too!

“He’s been in the game so long, there were certain things he did that I always tried to pick up on. Just great leadership qualities you know,” he told Access. “I mean, he’s such an impossibly charming guy, it’s impossible not to have a good time around him. It was an honor.”

“The Boys in the Boat” has several themes, but George can relate to one the most.

“I like the optimism,” he said. “I like the idea that we’re all kind of better together than we are apart and divided, and I like that part of it.”

“The Boys in the Boat” hits theaters Dec. 25.