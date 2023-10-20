Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper Step Out In Pouring Rain As Pair Continue to Spend Time Together in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper aren’t letting anything rain on their parade.

The pair were spotted hanging out again on Friday as they went for a walk together in New York City.

In photos obtained by People, Bradley can be seen embracing the elements on a rainy morning in the Big Apple. The actor wore a navy blue crewneck sweatshirt with “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” boxer shorts under his black sweatpants and a backpack.

The 28-year-old supermodel, meanwhile, bundled up for their morning out, wearing a gray beanie hat, black coat, and sunglasses.

The “Nightmare Alley” actor and the Guest In Residence founder “are having fun,” a source told the publication as the pair have seemingly been growing closer in recent weeks.

The two A-listers have been spotted out and about several times recently.

The Oscar nominee was photographed driving the supermodel in a gray Mercedes-Benz on Oct. 8, days after they were spotted eating at Italian hotspot Via Carota in the West Village.

“[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress,” People’s source continued. “It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute … and there is an attraction.”

Along with their busy careers in Hollywood, the duo are respective parents too.

Gigi shares her daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik, while 48-year-old Bradley and Irina Shayk share daughter Lea De Seine, 6.

“Gigi is great. She is getting to know Bradley outside of the city. They take weekend trips together,” the insider told the outlet of their recent rendezvous. “She has fun. She likes that he is a dad, too.”