Gigi Hadid Celebrates 33-Week Milestone With New Maternity Photos

Gigi Hadid is glowing! The 25-year-old supermodel shared another series of photos showing off her growing baby belly, and she’s looking gorgeous!

In one set of photos, the mama-to-be is draped in a flowing green fabric, cradling her bump while delivering an icy stare into the camera.

In another, Gigi’s rocking a cropped white tank top and a pair of jeans rolled down under her belly. She captioned the snaps, “33 weeks.”

View this post on Instagram 33 weeks ♡ A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 31, 2020 at 7:52am PDT

The model also shared some behind-the-scenes footage from the photoshoot, revealing how the beautiful shots came together.

Her famous pals flocked to the comments section to gush over the ethereal snaps. Country superstar Kacey Musgraves wrote, “CAN’T HANDLE IT,” while model Ashley Graham commented, “Almost time!”

Gigi has largely kept a low profile about her pregnancy, explaining her decision in an Instagram Live last month. “I’m pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world. That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not something that I really need to share, apart from with my family and friends,” she said, giving fans just a seconds-long peek at her bump. “There’s my belly, y’all. Like, it’s there.”

She continued, “I’ve been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family, and it’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well, because I’ve heard a lot of people say, obviously, ‘Make sure you don’t miss it.’”

It seems she had a change of heart, as she’s shared several photos with fans over the last two weeks.

In April, Gigi confirmed that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik, telling “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon how excited she and they are for not only this exciting new chapter but also the support they’ve already gotten from fans and loved ones. Zayn appeared to hint at an engagement or upcoming proposal when he revealed a seemingly new tattoo on his left forearm featuring the words from Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Marriage,” which is a popular reading at wedding ceremonies.

View this post on Instagram making-of 🙂 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 31, 2020 at 7:58am PDT

Last week, Gigi gave fans a glimpse at the delicious meals she has been enjoying during her pregnancy by sharing a series of photos captioned, “Summer gratitude.” The tasty slideshow included appetizing shots of strawberries, avocado sushi, basil chicken with arugula and cinnamon rolls for a sweet treat!

Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid revealed that the baby is due in September, so it seems like fans won’t have to wait long to see more of the model’s life as a mama!

— by Katcy Stephan