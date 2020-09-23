Gigi Hadid Gives Birth To Baby Girl And Zayn Malik Gushes Over His Love For Their Baby

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their baby girl!

Zayn announced the news in a tweet on Wednesday, sharing the first photo of their baby girl’s hands in his.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x,” Zayn wrote alongside the photo.

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

RELATED: See Gigi Hadid’s Maternity Photos

Gigi hasn’t shared a social media post at this point in time. Her last pregnancy photo was a montage shared on her Instagram account last week of her looking back at her 27-weeks-along belly.

This is the first child for the model mama and her singer boyfriend. In April, Gigi, 25, confirmed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn, telling “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon how excited they are for not only this new chapter but also the support they’ve already gotten from fans and loved ones. Zayn also appeared to hint at an engagement or upcoming proposal when he revealed a seemingly new tattoo on his left forearm featuring the words from Kahlil Gibran’s poem “On Marriage,” which is a popular reading at wedding ceremonies.

Congrats to the couple!

PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: See Their Cutest Moments Together