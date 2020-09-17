Gigi Hadid Shows Off New Photos Of Her Baby Bump!

Gigi Hadid is showing off her baby bump!

The supermodel took to Instagram on Thursday to share how much her belly has grown! The photos show different angles of her pregnancy bump with the caption, “from about 27 wks time flew.”

The new pics may come as a surprise to fans… because many believe the model mama may have already given birth!

Gigi announced she was expecting her first baby with longtime love, singer, Zayn Malik during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon earlier this summer.

But after her mom, Yolanda Hadid, shared that Gigi was due in September, many fans have wondered if her little one has already arrived. What’s more?!

Gigi’s dad, Mohamed Hadid penned a handwritten poem dedicated to his future grandchild, on Instagram, which seemed to announce the little one’s arrival. The post has since been deleted.

“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear,” the poem read. “When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you.”

The model has mostly kept her pregnancy private, only giving fans small glimpses of her pregnancy journey. Over the summer, Gigi took to Instagram Live to explain why she’s keeping special moments out of the spotlight.

RELATED: Gigi Hadid Celebrates 33-Week Milestone With New Maternity Photos

“I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more, but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” she explained. “That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends.”

View this post on Instagram making-of 🙂 A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 31, 2020 at 7:58am PDT

Although the star is keeping intimidate moments private, Gigi gave us a sneak-up of her behind-the-scenes maternity shoot in August — and it was a stunner!

PHOTOS: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik: See Their Cutest Moments Together