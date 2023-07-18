Gigi Hadid Shares Bikini Snaps After Arrest In Cayman Islands: ‘All’s Well That Ends Well’

With her new Instagram post, Gigi Hadid is appearing to put her recent run-in with the law behind her.

Hours after news broke that she had been arrested on suspicion of marijuana importation while traveling to the Cayman Islands earlier this month, the supermodel shared a series of photos and videos from her trip to the Caribbean.

In the first clip, Gigi sat in a beach chair in the ocean as she chatted with a friend and gazed at the clear blue ocean.

The following snap showed the 28-year-old looking relaxed as she stretched in the sun, sporting a yellow bikini.

“All’s well that ends well,” she captioned the shots, a possible allusion to the legal drama.

Local publication Cayman Marl Road reported that Gigi and a friend were taken to a detention center after “ganja and utensils used for the consumption of ganja” were allegedly found in their luggage as they went through customs at Owen Roberts International Airport earlier this month.

“The quantities were relatively small and were seemingly for personal consumption,” according to the outlet.

The “Next in Fashion” co-host and her pal pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,000 at a court appearance on July 12, two days after being released on bail, Cayman Marl Road reports. Per the outlet, no conviction has been recorded for either woman.

“Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license,” her rep told Access Hollywood. “It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island.”