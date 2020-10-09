Gigi Hadid Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Photo In Birthday Tribute To Sister Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid just found a special way to honor two of the most important gals in her life.

The new mom wished sister and fellow supermodel Bella Hadid a happy birthday on Friday, sharing a cute Instagram tribute that featured a never-before-seen throwback photo of herself when she pregnant with her and Zayn’s newborn daughter.

The sweet snap shows Bella hugging Gigi and her growing baby bump as both beauties sport cheeky grins. Gigi’s post featured a series of similarly heartwarming looks at her and Bella’s lifelong bond, from early childhood outings to their respective success in the fashion industry.

Gigi also penned a heartfelt tribute to Bella, wishing nothing but continued happiness for her famous sibling while also touting her best qualities.

“Today I celebrate, but am always grateful for, the 24 years that I have been blessed with my baby sister @bellahadid who always has my back and brings me the yummiest treats,” Gigi wrote. “I am so proud of your constant growth and light. You have a beautiful heart and I wish you a year of every opportunity to do what makes you the most fulfilled, sharing that magic💞 near and far. 🌍 WHO LOVES YOU?! YOUR SISTER. Have the best day !!!!!! 🍸🏝 HAPPY BDAY.”

Bella has given Gigi her fair share of social media love too, especially during her pregnancy. Last month, the brunette posted a photo of her and Gigi each cradling their stomachs and teased fans that, unlike Gigi, her “baby” was purely food-related.

“Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn,” Bella joked in her caption. “I love you both so freaking much – can’tstopcrying.”

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first child just days after Bella’s shoutout, and they both gushed over new parenthood in over-the-moon birth announcements.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world,” Gigi revealed on Instagram, captioning a black-and-white photo of Zayn’s hand holding their daughter’s. “So in love.”

— Erin Biglow