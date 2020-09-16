Gigi Hadid’s Father Pens Heartfelt Poem For First Grandchild: ‘My Heart Is As Happy As Can Be’

Gigi Hadid’s first child is already surrounded with love!

The supermodel’s father, Mohammed Hadid, took to Instagram on Wednesday with a handwritten poem he composed for Gigi and boyfriend Zayn Malik’s bundle of joy.

“Hello little grandchild, it is me, my heart is as happy as can be. I wish for you the sun and moon, I wish for you a happy time. Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear,” the poem read. “When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew, my heart would always belong to you.”

Though neither Gigi nor her pop star beau had announced the birth of their baby at the time of Mohamed’s post, fans immediately speculated that the little one had arrived – especially considering the personal well wishes Mohamed added for his famous daughter.

“In the name of God the The merciful I want to say l love you and so proud of you,” he wrote in English and Arabic in his caption, also tagging Gigi’s Instagram handle.

The 25-year-old has kept a relatively low profile since her pregnancy news broke in June, giving fans only a few glimpses of her baby bump over the past few months.

Gigi explained on Instagram Live over the summer that she’s been deliberately private about her milestone in order to allow other important narratives and voices on social media to take the spotlight.

“I think a lot of people are confused why I’m not sharing more, but like, I’m pregnant through a pandemic. Obviously, my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world,” she explained. “That’s a reason that I felt that it’s not really something that I need to share, apart from with my family and friends.”

That doesn’t mean this important chapter has been completely under wraps, though! Last month, Gigi posted behind-the-scenes video from a stunning maternity shoot and hinted that more peeks at her journey to motherhood are on the way.

— Erin Biglow