‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Missing After Her Son Is Found Alone On Boat On Lake Piru

“Glee” Star Naya Rivera is missing, according to multiple outlets.

The 33-year-old actress, is missing after a boat she had rented on Lake Piru outside of Los Angeles was found with her 4-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, aboard it wearing a life vest, but she was nowhere to be found, authorities reported.

Additionally, NBC4 L.A., reported that The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said it responded to a report of a boy alone on a boat around 4:48 p.m. NBC4la reported that officers on scene found the child, but no information was immediately released about the child’s condition. A dive team and air unit were deployed in response, the VCSD said. The VCSD shared on their Twitter account that they were looking for a possible drowning victim.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Eric Buschow told The Los Angeles Times that investigators arrived at the scene around 4:40 p.m. and found a toddler “unharmed,” but were still searching for the mother, who they did not immediately identify. Buschow said of Josey, “He’s in good health… The family is going through a very traumatic time right now.”

The VCSD shared a video on their Twitter account of the helicopter search team conducting a search of the lake and confirming that the missing woman that they were looking for was Rivera. The team said they would continue the search at first light.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

Rivera, 33, and her son went swimming but the actress did not get back on the boat, the sheriff’s department said. The boy had a life vest on but Rivera did not, NBC4 LA reported.

#BREAKING: @Actress @NayaRivera is presumed dead, per @VENTURASHERIFF. The actress/singer and her four year old son were on a rented pontoon boat on #LakePiru and were swimming. The son got back on the boat, his mom did not. He was wearing a life-vest, she was not. pic.twitter.com/sSZ3UmeT2t — Robert Kovacik (@RobertNBCLA) July 9, 2020

Naya had most recently shared a photo on Twitter of her giving her son a kiss and captioned the snap, “just the two of us.” She posted the photo on July 7.

just the two of us pic.twitter.com/wCunAlGJ1B — Naya Rivera (@NayaRivera) July 7, 2020

Naya shares her son, Josey, with her ex-husband, “Ray Donovan” star Jack Dorsey. Ryan and Naya divorced in 2018.

Access Hollywood has reached out to Naya’s rep for comment.