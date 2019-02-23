Glenn Close Brings Her Dog To The 2019 Indie Spirit Awards!

Glenn Close brought the cutest accessory to the Indie Spirit Awards!

The Oscar-nominated actress stood out in the crowd in a purple pant suit at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards on Saturday. Glenn added a pink underneath tank and a matching clutch to the chic look.

But her best accessory?! Her puppy Pip!

The Havanese, who is formally known as Sir Pippen of Beanfield, stole the spotlight on the blue carpet! The pup and Glenn stormed the carpet together and posed for cute some pics.

This isn’t Pip’s first Hollywood rodeo!

“The Wife” actress also brought her pup to the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this month. The 71-year-old was being was being honored with the Maltin Modern Master Award. When she joined film critic Leonard Maltin on stage for a career retrospective, Pip ran on stage and hilariously sat on Glenn’s lap!

Will Sir Pippen of Beanfield walk the Oscars red carpet on Sunday?! We sure hope so!

