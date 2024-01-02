‘Golden Bachelor’ Wedding: Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Reveal If They’re Writing Their Own Vows (Exclusive)

Gerry Turner is ready to make Theresa Nist his Mrs!

The “Golden Bachelor” couple are continuing to share their love story with the world as they tie the knot on live TV.

“It’s a natural extension of the season. Theresa has said it so well, we have given so many people hope about dating again and having their hearts open to possibilities,” Gerry told Access Hollywood. “The wedding is proof that it works. When we found out that we were the right people for each other we just kind of though why wait? You know, at our age the clock ticks faster and we wanted to move it along.”

“The Golden Wedding” airs on ABC Thursday, Jan. 4 and the couple said they are all ready to take the next step.

“We’ve come up with the cake, we’ve gotten rings, I have a dress, he’s got a tux, so it’s coming together,” Theresa said.

The duo also shared that their families will be in the wedding and are already hitting it off as they blend the two together.

And the party won’t stop there!

Gerry and Theresa went on to reveal that they are in the process of planning where they will live, and insist they will invite over their friends, family, and even some of the other contestants from the show once they settle down.

“We’re all lifelong friends,” Theresa said. “He’s texting Faith, I’m texting Faith and Leslie, I mean really. Seriously, we love them!”