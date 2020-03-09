‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: ‘We Are Beyond Excited’

Camilla Luddington is going to be a mom again!

The “Grey’s Anatomy” actress took to Instagram on March 9 to reveal that she and husband Matthew Alan are expecting their second child. She announced the happy news in the most magical way: a photo of Cinderella marveling at her bump.

“Me: ‘I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement. Also me: ‘I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!” she joked in her caption, adding a string of star and crown emojis.

“Okay so… Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of ‘hiding’ that i am pregnant!” she continued. “We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling. And yes, I’ve been away a lot from social media the past few months because OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness.”

Camilla admitted that her pregnancy symptoms have taken a bit of a toll on her as she acts on the “Grey’s” set.

“Have I been 🤮 mid filming at work? Yep! Oh the [glamour] of growing new humans,” she wrote. “But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby!! *Shout out to the one and only Cinderella for helping me with this pic yesterday.”

After Camilla broke the news, fans showered her with their congratulations on social media. The announcement came as a happy surprise to many, but a few eagle-eyed “Grey’s” watchers had already guessed that she may have a baby on the way!

“I already knew and I’m very happy for you to confirm the news. I was just waiting for the announcement. I’m very observant hahahah,” one wrote, sharing a screengrab from a recent episode of “Grey’s” in which Camilla’s bump was barely visible underneath her scrubs.

“Haaaa. Yes it hasn’t been possible to hide for a while now,” she replied.

Some of Camilla’s “Grey’s” family got the news ahead of time, including former cast member Jessica Capshaw.

“She’s my sister from another mister so of course was one of the first people I called,” Camilla told a fan of her and Jessica’s bond.

Camilla and Matt already have a daughter named Hayden, who was born in 2017. The pair already know the sex of baby No. 2, but seem to be keeping it a surprise for now.

Congrats to the soon-to-be family of four!