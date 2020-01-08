Grimes Appears To Announce Pregnancy With Boyfriend Elon Musk In Nude ‘Knocked Up’ Photo

It looks like Grimes and Elon Musk have a baby on the way!

The “Flesh Without Blood” singer appeared to make a pregnancy announcement on Instagram, sharing a topless photograph of herself staring into the camera.

In the picture, an image of a growing fetus was edited over what appears to Grimes’ baby bump.

The original photo likely violated Instagram’s nudity guidelines, so she later reposed a safe for work version with her long braids obscuring her breasts.

“Censored for insta haha – almost got away w it,” she captioned the new version of the shot, which was captured by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz.

The posts sent the internet into a frenzy, leaving many confused as to whether she was officially announcing a pregnancy or merely sharing an artistic edited picture.

While Grimes hasn’t definitively cleared up the confusion, she did share an Instagram comment that strongly suggested that she was indeed expecting.

“I thought about censoring [my nipples] for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples,” Grimes replied to a fan regarding her original, NSFW pic. “Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is.”

“Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted w reverse psychology,” she added. “Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable abt my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

Meanwhile, sources tell Just Jared that the artist is in fact pregnant and has been turning down alcoholic drinks at public events over the past few weeks.

Access Hollywood has reached out to a rep for Grimes for comment.

Grimes went public with her relationship with Elon Musk back in 2018, when the two made their couple debut at the Met Gala red carpet. In the time since, they’ve been largely quiet about their romance, but have made a few comments to the press.

Last March, Grimes told Wall Street Journal Magazine that the Tesla founder was “a super interesting goddamn person,” adding, “Look, I love him, he’s great.”

For his part, Elon said he loved his girlfriend’s “wild fae artistic creativity and hyper intense work ethic.”