Grimes Reveals Nickname Of Her & Elon Musk’s Newborn Son X Æ A-Xii

Elon Musk and Grimes’ newborn son, X Æ A-Xii, has a pretty unique name – but his nickname is a lot easier to pronounce.

The “Genesis” singer revealed to Bloomberg her cute moniker for her newborn is “Little X.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, welcomed her baby boy on May 4. The singer and the SpaceX entrepreneur made serious waves when the announced their child’s name was X Æ A-12.

“X, the unknown variable,” Grimes explained the unique name on Twitter at the time. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.”

Adding, “A=Archangel, my favorite song” with an accompanying a rat and sword emoji. “Metal rat.”

The 48-year-old corrected his girlfriend’s explanation, tweeting “SR-71, but yes.” The singer quickly clapped back, “I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b [sic] forgiven but, damnit. That was meant to be profound.”

But in the time since, the proud parents had to modify the spelling of their child’s name in order to meet California’s legal guidelines, which only permit letters from the English alphabet.

Elon and Grimes switched over to roman numeral and now spell their little boy’s name as X Æ A-Xii.

WATCH: Grimes Explains Her And Elon Musk’s Unique ‘X Æ A-12’ Name For Baby Boy

