Elon Musk & Grimes Welcome First Child Together: ‘Mom & Baby All Good’

Elon Musk and Grimes have officially expanded their family!

The entrepreneur and the Canadian singer welcomed their first child together on May 4. Elon broke the news in an understated manner, sharing some brief words on Twitter after a fan asked about his expecting girlfriend.

“News on baby?” the Twitter user asked.

“A few hours away!” the SpaceX CEO replied.

Four hours and 20 minutes later, Elon followed up to reveal that their little one had arrived. “Mom & baby all good,” he wrote.

Mom & baby all good — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

Grimes first revealed that she was expecting a child with Elon back in January. The “Flesh Without Blood” songstress made the announcement with an artistic photoshoot, which put her pregnant belly on full display.

Five days before giving birth, she reflected on her pregnancy journey, sharing a never-before-seen photo from her first trimester.

“It’s weird I thought I looked soooo pregnant when @ryder_ripps took these photos like 7 ish months ago but in retrospect I look tiny lol,” she wrote. “Everything is relative I guess. I wuz prob 2 skinny b4. This is the first time in my life I’ve eaten 3 meals a day and that has def been a positive development lol. If u aren’t doing so I’d recommend it!”

The bundle of joy is Grimes’ first child and Elon’s seventh. The tech mogul shares five sons with ex-wife Justine Wilson. Their first child, a boy named Nevada, died in 2002 at 10 weeks old.