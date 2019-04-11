Guess Who Mike Sorrentino’s Prison Buddies Are – It’s Not Who You’d Guess!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino found some new guidos to G-T-L with behind bars!

The 36-year-old reality star’s Jersey Shore pals Vinny and Pauly D stopped by SiriusXM’s “The Jenny McCarthy Show” where they gave an update on Mike’s prison sentence.

Mike turned himself in to the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Jan. 15 to begin his 8-month sentence for tax evasion.

The “Double Shot At Love” stars revealed that Mike is doing “so good” and is the “exact same” since he entered the male-only medium security prison.

Mike talks to his friends “everyday” according to Vinny and Pauly D and has become an unlikely prison pal to Fyre Festival’s disgraced founder, Billy McFarland.

Billy was charged with wire fraud in June of 2017 and was sentenced to six years in prison in October of 2018.

Turns out, Mike is in the company of a lot of infamous felons.

“He’s in there with the guy that leaked Jennifer Lawrence’s nudes that hacked her phone,” Vinny said.

Hacker George Garofano was sentenced to eight months in prison in August of 2018. Mike and George “play scrabble together” according to Pauly D.

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen will also serve his three-year prison sentence in Otisville.

Mike and his wife Lauren tied the knot on Nov. 1, 2018, and they now see each other once a week.

“He has so much to come home to,” Pauly D. said. “He has a job – he’ll be filming – so he just wants to get it over with and do his time.”