Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Zuma’s 12th Birthday: ‘We Love U Sooooooo Much!’

Gwen Stefani’s son Zuma is growing up so fast! The “Hollaback Girl” singer took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate Zuma’s 12th birthday, posting a series of photos alongside a sweet caption.

“happy birthday to my ZUMA i can’t believe u r 12 years old today!! we love u sooooooo much,” the 50-year-old fashion icon wrote. She also shared more photos on her Instagram story, showing off her uncanny resemblance to her son and lovingly dubbing she and Zuma “twins.”

Gwen’s ex, musician Gavin Rossdale, also showed Zuma some love on his big day. “greatest guy i know – i love every minute with you – what a gift you are – here’s to you -a new year – full of all possibilities,” he wrote alongside a series of photos. “thanks for making my life infinitely better with your presence – you are the future- the kids are the future – let’s do our best by them – always reaching for a better world – love you zuma”

Gavin and Gwen got married in 2002 after dating for six years and share three sons together – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. When asked by The Guardian to name his “most embarassing moment” this July, Gavin cited his split from Gwen, responding, “the gross and lopsided spectre of the crumbling of my marriage.”

Gwen has since cozied up to country singer and fellow “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton, who recently opened up about what it’s been like to become a role model to Gwen’s children. He referenced Gwen’s Father’s Day post celebrating him, saying, “You know, it’s one thing for me to be with the kids all the time and be their buddy. But then you do have to consider after a while, you know, they start to listen to things that you say and there’s a lot of responsibility that comes with that.”

— by Katcy Stephan