Gwen Stefani Shares First Wedding Photos And Shows Off Her Two Wedding Dresses!

Gwen Stefani is one gorgeous bride!

Gwen tied the knot with Blake Shelton on July 3 and confirmed the happy news herself on Instagram on Monday, sharing several photos from their blissful wedding day at Blake’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch! In the first snaps of their wedding day, Gwen revealed that she wore two Vera Wang wedding dresses for her “I dos.”

Gwen shared a series of snaps from the ceremony, where she wore a stunning sweetheart neckline gown with a white tulle skirt. She paired the look with a long, cathedral length veil. She rocked a perfect red lip and had her hair pulled back in a top bun. She closed out the look with a little rock and roll style, donning a set of white, heeled boots.

For his part, Blake gussied up in a black vest and suit jacket and white button down paired with a set of dark jeans, perfect for their country wedding.

Gwen captioned the snaps. July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!! ❤️🙏🏻 @blakeshelton i love you.” In her caption, she also revealed that Vera Wang was the designer behind her dreamy “I do” style.

In a second look, Gwen showed off a dress had a more party-esque style with a shortened hemline, a sweetheart bodice and a tulle skirt with floral applique. She captioned the snap, “you need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton @verawang gx.”

The couple clearly had fun, too! In the photos, Gwen can be seen getting a ride in Blake’s ranch ATV and they toasted with rose champagne and a 5-tier wedding cake. The couple exchanged vows at the chapel that Blake had built on the property, specifically for the intention of marrying Gwen.

The duo marriage comes after a fairytale romance – the pair met on the set of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2015 after bonding over their heartbreaking divorces, his from Miranda Lambert and hers from Gavin Rossdale. The two confirmed their romance later in 2015 and were walking the red carpet together by 2016. And the rest—as they say – is history!

