Gwyneth Paltrow And Kerry Washington Once Performed Shakespeare Together As Teens In A School Play

Kerry Washington and Gwyneth Paltrow go farther back than everyone realized!

During her Nov. 6 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Kerry revealed that she and the Goop goddess both attended the same all-girls school in New York City as teens.

“I don’t know how I’ve known you for as long as I have, and you haven’t mentioned that you went to school with Gwyneth Paltrow. Were you friends with Gwyneth Paltrow growing up?” Ellen asked.

Kerry went on to explain that while they did go to the same school, their age difference kept them from interacting much.

“You know in high school, a few years difference makes a big deal. So I’m not trying to say that she’s older than me, but she was a little bit older than me. So she was a senior when I was in junior high school … Even back then, she was Gwyneth Paltrow,” Kerry said in a dignified voice.

While they didn’t have classes together, the future actresses did end up sharing the same stage.

“We actually did one play together, because she was the queen – of course – in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ and I was one of the fairies,” Kerry said. “The middle schoolers were allowed to audition for the fairies in ‘Midsummer.’ So we had one amazing show together.”

Gwyneth and Kerry also recently bonded over another school memory in a live episode of The Goop Podcast. The “Avengers: Endgame” actress recalled a young Kerry auditioning for their school’s a cappella group, Triple Trio.

“She opened her mouth, and the most exquisite voice came out of this eighth grader, and she got into Triple Trio!” Gwyneth gushed.

When Gwyneth asked her former classmate why she doesn’t usually take on acting roles that show off her voice, Kerry hinted that she may do so in the future.

“I sing in the shower, I sing to my kids. I miss it a lot,” she explained. “In some ways, weirdly, I think singing is even more personal for me than acting. And I just haven’t really had the right opportunity yet.”