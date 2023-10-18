Gwyneth Paltrow Says She’ll ‘Disappear’ From Hollywood After Selling Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t plan to stay in the spotlight forever.

The Oscar winner, 51, opened up about her future with fame, telling Bustle in a new interview published on Oct. 18 that she hopes to embrace complete privacy when the time is right.

Though Gwyneth clarified that she’s “not ready” to say goodbye to her Goop empire just yet, she would “be happy” with selling the lifestyle and wellness company in the next few years – perhaps after hitting her 55th birthday – and enjoying her time behind the scenes.

“I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again,” she told the outlet of how she imagines her post-Goop existence.

The actress and mogul noted that she doesn’t derive pleasure from her celebrity status, explaining that she finds “creating, collaborating, being struck with new ideas, innovating, thinking ahead, strategy, vision” more fulfilling instead.

Goop was reportedly valued at $250 million as of 2018, but Gwyneth said that isn’t a motivating factor in her plans.

“Money has never been my thing. It’s never been my driver,” she said, adding that she “could never get attracted to the really rich guy” and doesn’t “make choices to build value in the wrong way.”

Though Gwyneth has built an impressive professional portfolio through her artistic and business ventures, she has plenty to focus on in her personal life as well.

She and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin share daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17, whom she called “grounded, grateful and funny” and the A-lister is also a dedicated stepmom to husband Brad Falchuk’s kids.

Gwyneth and the TV producer recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary and she raved to Bustle how Brad has “shifted” her perspective.

“He’s so patient and he’s so nonjudgmental and open-minded. … He’s just a great partner,” she said.